Frontier Asset Management LLC Buys 166,225 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 193.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,225 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.4% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,569,000 after buying an additional 1,635,066 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,935,000 after buying an additional 1,155,693 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,835,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,195,000 after purchasing an additional 384,260 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,866,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,374,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IEMG opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.