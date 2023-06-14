Frontier Asset Management LLC Invests $445,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,145,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 391.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.18 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.