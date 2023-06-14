Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Frontline has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Frontline has a payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Frontline to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $352.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

