FSA Wealth Management LLC Has $433,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Alphabet stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,018,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,202,967. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,967 shares of company stock valued at $33,029,070. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

