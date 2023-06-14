FSA Wealth Management LLC Sells 434 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

FSA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems makes up about 0.7% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWST. Bank of America upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,605. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

