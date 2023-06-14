FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 9.4% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 7,999,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 10,882,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $6,426,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 2,039,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after buying an additional 1,902,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

