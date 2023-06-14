FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the May 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,213,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FuelPositive Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 972,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,075. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.10. FuelPositive has a 52 week low of 0.05 and a 52 week high of 0.17.
About FuelPositive
