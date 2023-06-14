FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the May 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,213,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 972,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,075. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.10. FuelPositive has a 52 week low of 0.05 and a 52 week high of 0.17.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corp. engages in the provision of electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

