Fundsmith LLP Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

PG opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

