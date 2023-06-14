Fundsmith LLP Invests $659.09 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,476,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,086,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,759,688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,305,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,425,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $276.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.63.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

