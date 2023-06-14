G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 5,926.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of G Squared Ascend II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSQB. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in G Squared Ascend II by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G Squared Ascend II alerts:

G Squared Ascend II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GSQB opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. G Squared Ascend II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

About G Squared Ascend II

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.