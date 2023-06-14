GateToken (GT) Hits Market Cap of $394.19 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00015534 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $394.19 million and $956,736.42 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,948.91 or 1.00013289 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,804,275 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,810,056.81933571 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.09191069 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $776,769.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

