GateToken (GT) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00015697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $384.83 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,804,275 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,804,275.19933571 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.08096329 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $967,696.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

