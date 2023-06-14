Geegoopuzzle Price Reaches $5.08 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $5.08 or 0.00019553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $762.13 million and $2.10 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.08249319 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,232,432.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

