Gemalto (OTCMKTS:GTOFF) Trading Down 1.5%

Gemalto NV (OTCMKTS:GTOFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.40 and last traded at $56.40. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.28.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.40.
Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services.
