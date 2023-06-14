GensoKishi Metaverse 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.40 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,970,809 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

