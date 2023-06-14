Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.68. 85,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 732,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GETY. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.99.

Getty Images Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 657,697 shares of company stock worth $4,971,945. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Getty Images by 1,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

