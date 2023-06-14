Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Director Sells $71,772.88 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) Director Christian O. Henry sold 39,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $71,772.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,256,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,648.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,770,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,757,604. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,664,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,277 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
