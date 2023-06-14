Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.17

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and traded as low as $22.01. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 113,559 shares.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $744.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile
The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
