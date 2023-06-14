Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Short Interest Down 76.2% in May

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Globalink Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GLLI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Globalink Investment has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

