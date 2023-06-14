Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 552 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $410.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 213.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $419.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock valued at $48,950,250. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.