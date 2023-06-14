Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.09. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

