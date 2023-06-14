Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.