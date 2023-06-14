Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) versus Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Head-To-Head Review

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Golden Matrix Group and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadence Design Systems 0 1 9 0 2.90

Golden Matrix Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.37%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus price target of $220.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.62%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group -2.75% -3.51% -3.12% Cadence Design Systems 23.24% 33.80% 18.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Cadence Design Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $36.03 million 2.23 -$250,000.00 ($0.02) -111.44 Cadence Design Systems $3.56 billion 18.30 $848.95 million $3.13 76.36

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Matrix Group. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Golden Matrix Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content. The B2C segment focuses on the charges to enter prize competitions in the UK. The company was founded by Weiting Feng on June 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

