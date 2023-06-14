Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Shares Down 0.8%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC – Get Rating) (NYSE:GSS)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.96 and last traded at C$4.96. 124,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 34,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.96. The company has a market cap of C$574.00 million and a PE ratio of -49.11.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
