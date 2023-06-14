Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.01 ($0.04). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 201,384 shares trading hands.

Goldstone Resources Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About Goldstone Resources

(Get Rating)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.