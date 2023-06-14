Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading Down 1.3%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.20 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 96.20 ($1.20). Approximately 373,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 776,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.22).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £462.14 million, a P/E ratio of 632.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.25.
Featured Articles
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.