Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the May 15th total of 139,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 571,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRRR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 123,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

