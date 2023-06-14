Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the May 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,766 shares of company stock valued at $79,167. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 121.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,804,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 2,087,010 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE GRNT traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. Granite Ridge Resources has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.00.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

