Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 1,799 shares.The stock last traded at $8.64 and had previously closed at $8.40.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $822.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

