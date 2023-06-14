Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GECCN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

