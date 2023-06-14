Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

GWLLY remained flat at $10.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

