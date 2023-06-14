Grin Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $459,993.73 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,932.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00298906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.02 or 0.00516829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00058754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.32 or 0.00406126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003852 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

