Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Down 0.7%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 63,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Grown Rogue International had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International, Inc operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

