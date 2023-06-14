Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in May

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 659,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCTF remained flat at $1.93 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.