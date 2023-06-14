Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $48.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 3.1 %

HAL opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.