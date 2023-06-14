Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Up 1,156.5% in May

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,671,300 shares, an increase of 1,156.5% from the May 15th total of 212,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,339.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMSNF. Barclays raised Hammerson from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.23) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

