Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of HPGLY remained flat at $101.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.77. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $197.60.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
