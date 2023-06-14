Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 38,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,044. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harbor Diversified has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

