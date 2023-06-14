Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of HROWM stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

