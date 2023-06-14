Head-To-Head Analysis: Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Monro and Allego, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro 0 0 0 0 N/A Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allego has a consensus price target of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 140.68%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Monro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

34.2% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Monro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.7% of Allego shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Monro and Allego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro $1.33 billion 0.97 $39.05 million $1.19 34.29 Allego $141.10 million N/A -$321.11 million N/A N/A

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Profitability

This table compares Monro and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro 2.95% 6.16% 2.48% Allego N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Monro has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monro beats Allego on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monro

Monro, Inc. engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery’s Tire & Auto Care, Tire Barn Warehouse, and Free Service Tire & Auto Centers. The company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

