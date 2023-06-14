Head-To-Head Comparison: Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) vs. Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Carter’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Carter’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter’s and Lanvin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $3.13 billion 0.82 $250.04 million $5.66 11.99 Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.52 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.64

Risk & Volatility

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Carter’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Carter’s has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carter’s and Lanvin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Carter’s currently has a consensus price target of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.43%. Lanvin Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Carter’s.

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 6.97% 30.11% 9.73% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Summary

Carter’s beats Lanvin Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, layette essentials, tops and t-shirts, multi-piece sets, sleep and play products, and sleepwear; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim apparel products, overalls, core bottoms, knit tops, t-shirts, and layering pieces. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bath time, and home gear, as well as kid's bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, home décor, cribs and baby furniture, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores, as well as retail stores. It also sells its products through its eCommerce websites, such as carters.com, oshkosh.com, and skiphop.com, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

