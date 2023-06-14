Head to Head Contrast: AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) & Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

AGM Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of AGM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of AGM Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $36.71 million 1.30 $3.55 million N/A N/A Blackboxstocks $4.96 million 2.49 -$5.02 million ($1.47) -2.67

This table compares AGM Group and Blackboxstocks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AGM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AGM Group and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackboxstocks has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than AGM Group.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Blackboxstocks -124.91% -203.66% -105.46%

Summary

AGM Group beats Blackboxstocks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

(Get Rating)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers software customization services. It has a strategic partnership with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.