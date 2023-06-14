Head to Head Contrast: Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) vs. Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deep Yellow and Universal Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Insurance $1.22 billion 0.41 -$22.26 million ($0.51) -32.67

Deep Yellow has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Deep Yellow and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Universal Insurance has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.06%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Universal Insurance -1.25% -2.69% -0.30%

Volatility & Risk

Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Deep Yellow on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. The company was founded by Bradley I. Meier on November 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

