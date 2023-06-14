Head to Head Review: Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -379.35% -172.11% -58.50% Yalla Group 27.05% 19.26% 16.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blend Labs and Yalla Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $235.20 million 1.07 -$720.17 million ($3.26) -0.33 Yalla Group $303.60 million 2.18 $79.76 million $0.46 9.74

Volatility & Risk

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Blend Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Blend Labs has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blend Labs and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 4 1 0 2.20 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $2.24, suggesting a potential upside of 107.56%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Blend Labs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

