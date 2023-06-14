Head-To-Head Survey: Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) vs. VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 48.20% -45.19% 39.74% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for VeriSign and Elcom International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 0 2 0 3.00 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

VeriSign presently has a consensus price target of $258.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. Given VeriSign’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Elcom International.

This table compares VeriSign and Elcom International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.44 billion 16.13 $673.80 million $6.52 34.27 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Risk & Volatility

VeriSign has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VeriSign beats Elcom International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos in 1995, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

