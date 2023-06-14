Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HAIA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

