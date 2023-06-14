Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the May 15th total of 618,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Triangle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Triangle Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Triangle stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,930. Healthcare Triangle has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

