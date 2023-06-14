Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Short Interest Update

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 596,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,452. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

