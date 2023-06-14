Hedera One Day Volume Reaches $22.77 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $22.77 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,939.07062 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04532385 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $20,165,687.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.