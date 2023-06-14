Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,496 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for about 1.5% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.37% of Henry Schein worth $148,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,798,889. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $75.38. 131,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,988. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Articles

